Long-time barber and former 39-year Kentucky State Guardsman Charles Miles is set to resume his annual veteran’s breakfast following a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a former guardsman, Mills found a way to give back to what began as just his fellow guardsman, but has since grown to encompass all branches of the United States military.
“I’ve been doing it for about 25 years,” he said. “I just took the notion to one day. I gave Dale Bennett a call and asked him if he wanted to help me cook, and he agreed to it. I called Earl Vanover up and Eugene Earl Hammons over there, and we got everything straightened out. They started calling people and letting them know about it.”
