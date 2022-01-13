Nearly four years after announcing plans to relocate, visible work has begun at the site of the new Knox County Public Library.
The project, first announced in February 2018 after its Board of Directors voted to approve the venture, saw progression in April 2019 following the Library’s purchase of property at the corners of Daniel Boone Drive, College Street and Broadway in Barbourville. The project is funded through the library’s own resources and grants. The land acquisition cost $700,000, plus taxes and property transfer fees.
“We feel like the area is prime… it’s still close to downtown, but also close to U.S. 25E,” said Library Director Lana Messer Hale at the time.
Security fencing started going up last week and on Monday, workers began demolition, with approximately half the building already knocked down by 5 p.m. According to an article published in The Mountain Advocate in August 2021, a small amount of asbestos needed removing before building demolition could take place. The demolition is being handled by Innovative Demolition Services of Lexington. Cleanup on the project is expected to take about 30 days. Interviews with architectural firms are scheduled over the next two weeks. Once that process is complete, definitive plans will be put in place, according to Hale.
The new facility will host a myriad of improvements and new spaces, including a theatre-type area, separate spaces for adults, youth and children, several meeting rooms, cutting-edge internet and other technology advancements, as well as improved parking. Additionally, the building will house smaller study rooms, and room for traveling displays.
A date for the beginning of construction is currently unknown, but Hale says she hopes it to be soon. “We just don’t have that information at this stage,” she said. Once under construction, Hale believes the process to be completed in single phase.
The current location of the Knox County Public Library has been home to several notable businesses over the years. Before moving to its location in 1996, the building had been home to retail spaces such as Dollar General, The Jeans Depot, Kroger and Tye’s Ready to Wear. The future of the building on Knox Street is up in the air, but in a story published last fall, a potential new owner was mentioned but not identified.
The Knox County Public Library began during the Depression Era with librarians carrying bags of books and magazines, often walking or riding horses to reach some rural areas in the county. According to research in the book, History and Families Knox County, published in 1994, the library program ended just before World War II. According to the book, the first library was opened to the public in Barbourville after World War II in a Quonset Hut behind the municipal building. The library moved locations after the floodwall construction, and eventually landed in the city’s Municipal Building in 1964, where it stayed until 1996. In 1967, the Kiwanis Club formed a taxing district for the library, which still exists today and is a major source of the library’s funding.
Hale has been the library’s Director since March 1982. The library currently employs 11 people in roles such as director, assistant director, bookmobile clerk, circulation clerk, children’s services/circulation clerk.
The library has maintained its public service through creative means during the COVID-19 pandemic, including offering curbside book pickup service, online story time
As for the old building that will be left behind once the new facility is open, Hale said while there is no buyer lined up, she said three agencies have expressed interest in the property.
“I am extremely excited and proud that our county is getting a new state-of-the-art public library,” Hale said. “All of our citizens deserve a great library. We will have services for all ages. We have planned and worked toward a new library for years. Excited is a small word for how we actually feel! From early childhood education to lifelong learning, public libraries are relevant and alive now. Libraries have changed to meet the growing needs of our society. I am looking forward to everyone coming to the library to see everything that we offer and will offer in the future. This library is for all Knox Countians!”
Codell Construction is overseeing the construction project.
