A busted windshield led to jail time for one passenger Saturday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on June 5, Corbin police Officer William Stewart conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a cracked windshield and missing driver side mirror. Stewart determined that one of the passengers in the rear seat, 41 year old Shannon Adams, had an active warrant.
Stewart advised Adams of the warrant and asked him to step out of the vehicle. According to his arrest citation, Adams reached back into the vehicle several times and disobeyed multiple commands not to turn away from the officer.
Adams was placed in handcuffs while two other passengers were told to place their hands on the vehicle’s dashboard. After Adams was placed in the police cruiser, the vehicle’s driver gave Stewart permission to search. A clear baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found hidden under a shirt where Adams was sitting.
Adams was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and failure to appear. He remains held in the Knox County Detention Center and was arraigned on Monday, he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 15.
