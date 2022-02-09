A warrant obtained by the Barbourville Police Department states that other employees also witnessed reported misconduct between a manager and employee at a Knox County workplace.
Donald Carter, 30, was arrested last Wednesday morning at Parkway Plaza when Barbourville Police executed a complaint warrant. Carter was charged with third degree sexual abuse and sexual misconduct. The warrant states that the misconduct occurred over the course of the victim’s employment.
The warrant states that Carter “continued to make remarks to [the victim] in a sexual manor which made the victim feel uncomfortable.” Carter also allegedly forced the victim to touch him in the groin area and forced his hand into their pants. The warrant goes on to say that Carter apologized “for the wrongdoing” during a text conversation and that he sent the victim “several” explicit images. The warrant concludes by stating that “other employees has been interviewed and has witnessed the unwanted sexual harassment [sic].”
Carter pleaded not-guilty during his arraignment last Thursday. He was released from the Knox County Detention Center Wednesday night after posting bond. A pretrial conference was scheduled for March 1. Both charges against Carter are misdemeanor offenses with a max penalty of 12 months in jail and a $500 fine.
