A London man who fired at a vehicle following a near collision was handed two indictments related to the incident on Friday.
Ricky Vaughn, 30, is said to have fired at a vehicle after nearly running a car off the road. When the car stopped to check that no one had wrecked, Vaughn left his vehicle and began swearing. He then pulled out a pistol and fired, striking the car’s bumper.
Vaughn was later arrested by the Kentucky State Police at Speedy Mart on US 25E. The convicted felon was in possession of a pistol and a .223 AR-15.
Vaughn’s first indictment related to the shooting with three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, one for each passenger including a minor. He was also charged with being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. The second indictment relates to the weapons with charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and a persistent felony offender in the second degree charge.
