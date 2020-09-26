A London man has picked up some additional charges after he claimed in Knox County District Court to be his brother. The man claimed he had court in Laurel County the following Monday and was given seven days in jail so that he could make his other court date.
Lehman Farmer, 61, gave Corbin Police the name of his brother, Jerry, when he was arrested on September 11 around 10:15 p.m. Police received numerous calls of a male subject knocking on doors and trying to enter residences on Hamlin Street.
When officers made contact with Farmer he ran behind a residence and refused to comply with commands. He attempted to pull away after being grabbed by the arm and was pulled to the ground to be placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, second degree fleeing police, and resisting arrest.
Farmer appeared in court on September 14, still under the guise of being his brother. In court he plead guilty and was sentenced to 90 days, serve seven so that he could appear in Laurel County court on September 21, the day his brother was to appear. At some point before he was released, Farmer’s deception was discovered.
Lehman Farmer was charged with theft of identity of another without consent and picked up a parole violation charge as well. He appeared again before the Knox County District Court on Monday where he was given a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear again on September 29.
