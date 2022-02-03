State and local officials descended on Corbin Monday afternoon for the official groundbreaking of Cumberland Run. The ceremony took place on what will be the track’s back stretch.
Governor Andy Beshear, Senators Robert Stivers and Damon Thayer, Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus were among the many officials on hand for the ceremony marking construction on what Thayer referred to as “the only new-build horse track under construction” in the country.
Cumberland Run will be Eastern Kentucky’s only horse track since the 2017 closure of Thunder Ridge in Prestonsburg. Construction began late last year while work on the Williamsburg sister-site, Cumberland Mint, is nearing completion. “Cumberland Run and Cumberland Mint represent an $80 million investment in Kentucky’s tourism,” said Beshear. The Governor touted the jobs and tourists the track and gaming facility are expected to bring to the area.
Razmus welcomed the many attendees to the ceremony, saying “The day is finally here. Welcome to our little slice of heaven.” She noted the cooperation between the various stakeholders that worked on the project over the years. She said of Smith that his “impassioned speech on the house floor” was a big reason the facility was able to happen; referring to his support for a bill legalizing historic horse racing machines after a controversial decision by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Smith referred to the event as “a great day,” and “an exciting time for the 86th district.” “I want to thank the Governor for his leadership in the Thoroughbred industry and look forward to the investment from Keeneland and Kentucky Downs of millions of dollars into our local area. Also, I want to thank Speaker David Osborne for sponsorship of the legislation and Senator Stivers’ leadership that made this possible,” he stated.
“Harness racing has a long, storied history in Kentucky, think Dan Patch, Greyhound and Niatross at Red Mile,” said Stivers. “After being on the ropes, there has been a substantial rebound in the Standardbred industry. We added historical horse racing, a natural addition and attractive tourism draw to the Commonwealth, and Cumberland Run will be an important cog in getting a harness circuit back in Kentucky to revitalize the region,” he added. Stivers also noted the facility marks the first horse-racing venue one encounters when traveling up from the southeast.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said of the coming facility: “This project is yet another example of long-term planning and collaboration. I feel like I am repeating myself with this statement but I’ll say it again and continue saying it. If we don’t work together as a region we will not see large scale projects such as this become a reality. When I ran for office one of my primary goals was strengthening Knox County’s economy I was envisioning projects such as these. We can’t get to this scale (projects) without the support of our community partners, local, state and federal leaders. Infrastructure is critical, and project funding like I accepted Monday for water, roads and broadband will keep us ready. 200 good paying jobs means a lot to us as a county. It means a better quality of life for our residents and our local economy. I look forward to many more exciting announcements of growth in Knox County. I will continue working with all community leaders. Senate President Stivers and Rep. Smith were both instrumental in making this project happen and we are thankful for their leadership.”
Construction on Cumberland Run is expected to wrap up by January 2023.
