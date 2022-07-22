Now that a three-year project in Laurel County to widen I-75 has wrapped giving drivers a safer, more efficient way to travel the high-traffic route from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington, a question many local residents probably have is if and when will I-75 be widened between Exit 29 and the Tennessee state line.
The short answer is that construction won’t be starting any time in the near future, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are working on it.
“Our engineers are currently designing a project to widen another section below Corbin – possibly as much as nine miles – which would get us to within 20 miles of the Tennessee state line. After that will come a planning study to determine how to finish the job,” a spokesperson said.
The $120 million Laurel County project, which was divided into a northern and southern section, expanded the 14-mile northbound and southbound corridor from four to six lanes. In northern Laurel County, work included widening 10 miles of roadway from south of KY 909 to Exit 41 in London, building two new bridge overpasses on US25 and adding truck climbing lanes near Woods Creek Lake Dam where the roadway is steep. All lanes opened by July 16.
“I’m excited to announce the completion of the I-75 widening project in Laurel County, which provides more efficient travel along this critical regional and national commerce corridor,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Now travelers have a continuous, wider route to help them move south to north from Corbin to Covington.”
“Travelers will soon reap the rewards of years of construction to deliver this transformative project that will make travel more efficient and provide more lanes to get to your destination faster,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
The I-75 widening project in southern Laurel County, completed in December 2021, widened four miles in both directions. The project also included the reconstruction of the bridges over the Little Laurel River.
In 2020 in Rockcastle County, more than 13 miles of I-75 were widened, including the replacement of five bridges and overpasses, new truck climbing lanes, and new traffic cameras at Exits 62 and 59.
L-M Asphalt Partners LTC., d/b/a ATS Construction, of Lexington were contracted to complete both sections of the Laurel County I-75 widening project.
