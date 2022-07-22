Directional,Signs,Along,Us,Interstate,I-75,In,Florida

Directional signs along US Interstate I-75 

 Shutterstock

Now that a three-year project in Laurel County to widen I-75 has wrapped giving drivers a safer, more efficient way to travel the high-traffic route from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington, a question many local residents probably have is if and when will I-75 be widened between Exit 29 and the Tennessee state line.

The short answer is that construction won’t be starting any time in the near future, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are working on it.

