The year 2021 saw Knox County return to a sense of normal after the many shutdowns of 2020. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines meant organizers were able willing to bring back events like the Daniel Boone Festival and in-person graduation ceremonies. Now we take a peak back at the last 12 months and look ahead to 2022. 

MOST VIEWED STORY

Napiers

Daniel and Tanya Napier

The most viewed story of 2021 on MountainAdvocate.com was from January and titled “12-year-old found lying on road side, two arrested.” A passerby had stopped to help the child, causing another vehicle to wreck. Daniel Napier, 50, and Tanya Napier, 43, were arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal abuse. The pair were indicted in May and entered a plea agreement on the wanton endangerment charge. Both plead guilty and were sentenced to three years in prison, probated for five years.

NOT SO THREATENING

Anonymous

It turned out “Anonymous” wasn’t here to stay after a strange audio message was sent to The Mountain Advocate in April. The message, sent from an anonymous Proton Mail account claimed the group would be releasing information that would expose alleged wrongdoing in the county. While the message caused a stir, nothing ever came from it. The recording is still available at https://www.nolangroupmedia.com/mountain_advocate/news/anonymous-message-says-group-has-been-watching-knox-county/article_cc704baa-989c-11eb-a1b1-93ea9c87195f.html.

MURDERER BACK IN SPOTLIGHT

The Patrick Baker saga took an unexpected turn when the convicted killer, and subject of a controversial pardon, was arrested by federal agents. Baker was arrested in late May on federal murder charges. In August he was convicted of “murder during a drug trafficking offence,” following an often-heated trial. Earlier this month, Baker’s counsel filed a motion to dismiss the case or limit the sentence to 19 years in prison. With that motion still pending, Baker’s sentencing was rescheduled for January 18, 2022. 

IT CAME CRASHING

Collapsing building
Parker building

A temporary tunnel was erected on Liberty Street to allow Drug Court to resume using the building next door. 

June 7 was a rather quiet day in Barbourville, until shortly after noon. That’s when a portion of the roof of the Parker Mercantile Building collapsed, sending bricks to the street below that totaled a parked SUV. The city moved to demo a portion of the wall with a wrecking ball. Much of Liberty Street remains closed and the City of Barbourville filed suit to recoup costs associated with the collapse and demolition. The future of the property remains unclear.

ON YOUR MARK

Cumberland Run

A project to bring horse racing to Knox County has been in the works since Spring 2015.
IMG_1473.JPG

Heavy equipment has moved in to begin earthmoving work at the site of the future Cumberland Run harness horse racing track located off the Corbin Bypass.

Now officially under construction, a potential opening in 2022 is expected for the new facility. 

After years of delays, work began the Cumberland Run harness racing track off the Corbin Bypass. Work on the main facility began in mid-November while the Williamsburg satellite location was started on earlier. The facilities are expected to open next year; Red Mile in Lexington hosted what would have been the Corbin track’s race dates this year. 

BACK TO THE MOVIES

Drive in

Mayor Thompson lays out plans for the proposed drive-in to be located behind the old waterpark.

The waterpark is dead, long live the drive-in. The city originally hoped for an Autumn soft-opening for the new Knox Drive-In. The facility is being built just behind the former Barbourville Waterpark and will reportedly hold 200 cars. The project encountered delays due to issues getting materials. Those issues have largely been resolved however, and a 2022 opening looks to be on track.

Ground broken on new Knox Drive-In

The Barbourville City Council, Mayor David Thompson, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, and Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon broke ground on what will soon be the city's new drive-in theatre Thursday afternoon. Before digging in, Thomson described the layout to the gathered crowd and stated he hopes the facility will be able to open in late Fall.

$10 MILLION FOR RENOVATIONS

State awards 10 million to career and technical center

Senator Robert Stivers and Representative Tom O'Dell Smith presented a $10,000,000 check to the Knox County Board of Education on Monday for the Knox County Career and Technical Center.

Ten million dollars — that’s the amount of money the state awarded for renovations at the Knox County Career and Technical Center. Commonly known as “trades” to the high school students that attend, the facility will see expanded capabilities for teaching current and new programs. The investment is the first major update to the building since the 1960s. Combined with the new Southeast Community and Technical College Barbourville Work Training Center, Knox Countians will have more opportunities than ever to pursue college alternative, professional careers. 

UNDER FIRE

stinking creek fire department

A suspicious fire, a controversial chief, the shuttering of a department. The defunct Stinking Creek Fire Department was a major news piece for much of the first half of the year. The Kentucky State Fire Commission moved to no longer recognize the department in late March, prompting an executive order putting East Knox Volunteer Fire Department in charge of the district. A state police investigation into the January fire at the station remained open as of a mid-November open records request.

FALL FROM GRACE

manis copy.jpg

Calvin Manis
john pasternak

In March, Former Barbourville City Council Member Calvin Manis plead guilty in a federal drug case, as did codefendant John Pasternak. Manis forfeited over $600,000 while Pasternak was made to give up $250,000. Both men have had their sentencing hearings delayed multiple times and are now set for 2022. 

SPOTLIGHT

As always, The Advocate worked hard in 2021 to show the bright stars that make up Knox County. From in-depth features to new businesses, we’ve brought you the best of Knox County for another year. Below you’ll find brief blurbs on just a few of these great pieces.

Addison Osborne

Knox Central alumni Addison Osborne has interned for Congressman Rogers, Senator McConnell, the White House, and the Republican National Convention. After graduating from college in December, she recently began working in the office of Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee,

From Knox County to the Capitol: Addison Osborne - Knox Central Alum Addison Osborne began working in the office of Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty in Washington D.C. 

Marcia Dixon

Marcia Dixon

Dixon tapped to be new City Tourism Director: Marcia Dixon- Knox County UNITE Coalition Director Marcia Dixon took over as Barbourville Tourism Director in February.

Karen Miracle

Karen LaVonis Miracle

Retired teacher pens first novel: Karen LaVonis Miracle - Former Barbourville teacher Karen LaVonis Miracle published her first novel, “Requital.”

Issac Abner.jpg

Issac Abner

Childhood friends look to show Knox County ‘through a new lens’: Cumberland River Photo Co. -Childhood friends Isaac Abner and Chris Hammons look to show off the beauty of the region with photos, video, t-shirts, and more.

Chris Hammons.jpg

Chris Hammons
owners copy.jpg

Cousins Adam Lay and Brad Howard look to carry on a family tradition with their new barbershop, One Eyed Jack's. 

New shop continues family tradition: One Eyed Jack’s - Cousins Adam Lay and Brad Howard’s new shop was voted Best Barbershop in our 2021 Knox County’s Best contest. 

ACE Barbourville

Big Chains -Save-A-Lot and Burger King in Barbourville underwent major renovations. At Parkway Plaza, ACE Hardware marketplace opened its doors.

Save-A-Lot holds grand reopening with ribbon cutting, give aways

Save-A-Lot held a grand reopening ribbon cutting this morning to celebrate recent remodeling.

The store features new coolers, fresh paint and signage, and other upgrades. Customers can enter into a drawing at the store for various prizes including bikes, a smoker, gift cards, and a year’s supply of ice cream. 

Store manager Steve Sergent was joined by various staff, vendors, Houchens corporate representatives, and Judge Executive Mike Mitchell. 
daniel boone festival

Downtown Events - The Daniel Boone Festival returned with headliner Diamond Rio on stage. Knox Street Thunder and the Dirty South Truck Show brought out hundreds of autos to the city. Events like Market on the Square, Movies on the Square, Christmas in Candyland and more were major draws to the town square and beyond. Reporters Jeff Ledington and John Dunn even got in the water for the Cumberland River Challenge.

Paige Cobb
cory smith

Knox Futures - A series showing off some of Knox County’s up-and-coming talent. We spoke with great people like Knox Professional Pharmacy co-owner Cory Smith, magic man Cody Nottingham, and Paige Cobb who opened The 101 On Main in the city’s oldest building.

Cody Nottingham copy.jpeg
Popular boutique cuts ribbon on new home

Glitter & Glam celebrated the grand opening of their new location on the court square Tuesday. After buying out the former Careen’s, the boutique will continue offering prom and pageant apparel next door to Lillian June in Barbourville.   

Popular boutique cuts ribbon on new home: Glitter and Glam - Taking over the space once occupied by Careen’s, Glitter and Glam continue bringing the fabulous to downtown.

Barbourville Walmart honored for ‘Store of the Year’ status

State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith presented a certificate from the Kentucky House of Representatives to Barbourville Walmart in recognition of the store being named Walmart Store of the Year for 2020. “Being named store of the year during a pandemic is something we should celebrate,” said Smith.

Left to right: Coaches Daniel Hibbard, Chris North, and Kathy Collins. Store Manager during the award period Toshua Harrell. State Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith. Team Leads Nancy Bargo, Jamie Marion, Charlotte Vaughn, and Jason Powers. Current Store Manager Tammy Cox.

Barbourville Walmart honored for ‘Store of the Year’ status -The recognition came a little late because of Covid, but Barbourville Walmart was honored by State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith in July for being named 2020 Store of the Year.

bike trail sign

Friends or Boone Trace President Fr. John Fox holds a bike in front of the first marker for United States Bike Route 21, The Daniel Boone Bike Trail, placed in Barbourville. Fox was joined by member of Friends of Boone Trace and numerous county officials. 

A New Way to Make the Trace - Signage for US Bike Route 21, The Daniel Boone Bike Trail, went up around Knox County and throughout the state beginning in August. 

Kellene Turner

The artist behind the walls: Kellene Turner - Artist Kellene Turner brought loads of color to the city over the summer, painting the many new murals that have become popular photo spots.

That Glow Tho Esthetics celebrates opening in old Oasis location

That Glow Tho Esthetics held its grand opening on Monday after operating in the space formerly occupied by Oasis for a month. Owner Jamie Bingham brings experience and plenty of satisfied clients to her new studio. From facials and waxing to bridal packages and body sculpting, That Glow Tho offers something for everyone. Facebook: That Glow Tho Esthetics.

That Glow Tho Esthetics celebrates opening in old Oasis location - Owner Jamie Bingham’s new shop means clients no longer have to travel for quality and experience.

west knox fire

West Knox cuts ribbon on third fire station - West Knox Volunteer Fire Department grew a bit bigger this year. The third station means many will see cheaper insurance rates.

Voras honored at retirement

After more than four decades of service to Knox County, Doctors Raju and Chintamani Vora are retiring. Raju Vora is a gastroenterologist while Chintamani Vora is a psychiatrist. Barbourville ARH paid tribute to the couple with a catered lunch outside the main entrance of the hospital on Tuesday.

Voras honored at retirement - Doctors Raju and Chintamani Vora retired after nearly four decades of serving the community.

SOAR Summit spotlights area - For the first time, Shaping Our Appalachian Region brought its yearly summit to Corbin, putting a spotlight on the southeast region.

2021 soar summit

So much could be said about 2021, but we look forward to what 2022 holds in store for Knox County and its people.

