The year 2021 saw Knox County return to a sense of normal after the many shutdowns of 2020. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines meant organizers were able willing to bring back events like the Daniel Boone Festival and in-person graduation ceremonies. Now we take a peak back at the last 12 months and look ahead to 2022.
MOST VIEWED STORY
The most viewed story of 2021 on MountainAdvocate.com was from January and titled “12-year-old found lying on road side, two arrested.” A passerby had stopped to help the child, causing another vehicle to wreck. Daniel Napier, 50, and Tanya Napier, 43, were arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal abuse. The pair were indicted in May and entered a plea agreement on the wanton endangerment charge. Both plead guilty and were sentenced to three years in prison, probated for five years.
NOT SO THREATENING
It turned out “Anonymous” wasn’t here to stay after a strange audio message was sent to The Mountain Advocate in April. The message, sent from an anonymous Proton Mail account claimed the group would be releasing information that would expose alleged wrongdoing in the county. While the message caused a stir, nothing ever came from it. The recording is still available at https://www.nolangroupmedia.com/mountain_advocate/news/anonymous-message-says-group-has-been-watching-knox-county/article_cc704baa-989c-11eb-a1b1-93ea9c87195f.html.
MURDERER BACK IN SPOTLIGHT
The Patrick Baker saga took an unexpected turn when the convicted killer, and subject of a controversial pardon, was arrested by federal agents. Baker was arrested in late May on federal murder charges. In August he was convicted of “murder during a drug trafficking offence,” following an often-heated trial. Earlier this month, Baker’s counsel filed a motion to dismiss the case or limit the sentence to 19 years in prison. With that motion still pending, Baker’s sentencing was rescheduled for January 18, 2022.
IT CAME CRASHING
June 7 was a rather quiet day in Barbourville, until shortly after noon. That’s when a portion of the roof of the Parker Mercantile Building collapsed, sending bricks to the street below that totaled a parked SUV. The city moved to demo a portion of the wall with a wrecking ball. Much of Liberty Street remains closed and the City of Barbourville filed suit to recoup costs associated with the collapse and demolition. The future of the property remains unclear.
ON YOUR MARK
After years of delays, work began the Cumberland Run harness racing track off the Corbin Bypass. Work on the main facility began in mid-November while the Williamsburg satellite location was started on earlier. The facilities are expected to open next year; Red Mile in Lexington hosted what would have been the Corbin track’s race dates this year.
BACK TO THE MOVIES
The waterpark is dead, long live the drive-in. The city originally hoped for an Autumn soft-opening for the new Knox Drive-In. The facility is being built just behind the former Barbourville Waterpark and will reportedly hold 200 cars. The project encountered delays due to issues getting materials. Those issues have largely been resolved however, and a 2022 opening looks to be on track.
$10 MILLION FOR RENOVATIONS
Ten million dollars — that’s the amount of money the state awarded for renovations at the Knox County Career and Technical Center. Commonly known as “trades” to the high school students that attend, the facility will see expanded capabilities for teaching current and new programs. The investment is the first major update to the building since the 1960s. Combined with the new Southeast Community and Technical College Barbourville Work Training Center, Knox Countians will have more opportunities than ever to pursue college alternative, professional careers.
UNDER FIRE
A suspicious fire, a controversial chief, the shuttering of a department. The defunct Stinking Creek Fire Department was a major news piece for much of the first half of the year. The Kentucky State Fire Commission moved to no longer recognize the department in late March, prompting an executive order putting East Knox Volunteer Fire Department in charge of the district. A state police investigation into the January fire at the station remained open as of a mid-November open records request.
FALL FROM GRACE
In March, Former Barbourville City Council Member Calvin Manis plead guilty in a federal drug case, as did codefendant John Pasternak. Manis forfeited over $600,000 while Pasternak was made to give up $250,000. Both men have had their sentencing hearings delayed multiple times and are now set for 2022.
SPOTLIGHT
As always, The Advocate worked hard in 2021 to show the bright stars that make up Knox County. From in-depth features to new businesses, we’ve brought you the best of Knox County for another year. Below you’ll find brief blurbs on just a few of these great pieces.
From Knox County to the Capitol: Addison Osborne - Knox Central Alum Addison Osborne began working in the office of Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty in Washington D.C.
Dixon tapped to be new City Tourism Director: Marcia Dixon- Knox County UNITE Coalition Director Marcia Dixon took over as Barbourville Tourism Director in February.
Retired teacher pens first novel: Karen LaVonis Miracle - Former Barbourville teacher Karen LaVonis Miracle published her first novel, “Requital.”
Childhood friends look to show Knox County ‘through a new lens’: Cumberland River Photo Co. -Childhood friends Isaac Abner and Chris Hammons look to show off the beauty of the region with photos, video, t-shirts, and more.
New shop continues family tradition: One Eyed Jack’s - Cousins Adam Lay and Brad Howard’s new shop was voted Best Barbershop in our 2021 Knox County’s Best contest.
Big Chains -Save-A-Lot and Burger King in Barbourville underwent major renovations. At Parkway Plaza, ACE Hardware marketplace opened its doors.
Downtown Events - The Daniel Boone Festival returned with headliner Diamond Rio on stage. Knox Street Thunder and the Dirty South Truck Show brought out hundreds of autos to the city. Events like Market on the Square, Movies on the Square, Christmas in Candyland and more were major draws to the town square and beyond. Reporters Jeff Ledington and John Dunn even got in the water for the Cumberland River Challenge.
Knox Futures - A series showing off some of Knox County’s up-and-coming talent. We spoke with great people like Knox Professional Pharmacy co-owner Cory Smith, magic man Cody Nottingham, and Paige Cobb who opened The 101 On Main in the city’s oldest building.
Popular boutique cuts ribbon on new home: Glitter and Glam - Taking over the space once occupied by Careen’s, Glitter and Glam continue bringing the fabulous to downtown.
Barbourville Walmart honored for ‘Store of the Year’ status -The recognition came a little late because of Covid, but Barbourville Walmart was honored by State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith in July for being named 2020 Store of the Year.
A New Way to Make the Trace - Signage for US Bike Route 21, The Daniel Boone Bike Trail, went up around Knox County and throughout the state beginning in August.
The artist behind the walls: Kellene Turner - Artist Kellene Turner brought loads of color to the city over the summer, painting the many new murals that have become popular photo spots.
That Glow Tho Esthetics celebrates opening in old Oasis location - Owner Jamie Bingham’s new shop means clients no longer have to travel for quality and experience.
West Knox cuts ribbon on third fire station - West Knox Volunteer Fire Department grew a bit bigger this year. The third station means many will see cheaper insurance rates.
Voras honored at retirement - Doctors Raju and Chintamani Vora retired after nearly four decades of serving the community.
SOAR Summit spotlights area - For the first time, Shaping Our Appalachian Region brought its yearly summit to Corbin, putting a spotlight on the southeast region.
So much could be said about 2021, but we look forward to what 2022 holds in store for Knox County and its people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.