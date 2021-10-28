Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined leaders from SOAR, Cumberland Valley Electric, and Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office in presenting $50,000 to toward expanding rural broadband on Monday.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) was awarded the funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through the POWER Grant, a federal program aimed at helping areas affected by the fading of the coal industry.
Cumberland Valley Electric will be the first electric co-op in the state to begin work on bringing broadband to underserved areas after Governor Beshear signed House Bill 320 earlier this year. The bipartisan bill allows local providers and state-owned networks to use existing infrastructure from the co-ops. The bill also allocates $250 million in matching funds for expanding rural broadband.
SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall noted the importance of expanded broadband to for Eastern Kentucky and the experience electric co-ops have working in those areas.
Cumberland Valley Electric Director of Economic Development Rich Prewitt noted that while the co-op isn’t an expert on internet, “we have the poles.”
Coleman struck a similar tone, stating that “Internet is as important as electricity in 2021.”
