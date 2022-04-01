During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce heard about short-term rentals, often referred to simply as AirBnB’s from a local business leader.
During the luncheon meeting, local realtor and entrepreneur Jennifer Travers Skidmore spoke about her business ventures in the world of short-term rentals. Skidmore and her husband, Blair, offers three such homes in Barbourville: Luxurious Lustron House that hosted Governor Andy Beshear in a visit to Barbourville last fall, The Cozy Cumberland Cottage and Juliet’s Place.
Skidmore shared with the group about the importance of regulation to make short-term rentals good for not only the property owners, but the community and patrons alike. She went on to emphasize important things to pay attention to when considering short-term rentals as a business venture, including location, consideration of neighbors, insurance, legal structure, a team to care for the properties and more. While emphasizing that she was not an attorney, Skidmore spoke to her experience in the business and how she handles setting up and caring for her properties.
The focus with everything Skidmore discussed was keeping the stays a good experience for everyone involved, especially the customer. Touching on the cost of staying at one of her properties, she outlined that while it may seem expensive for a night’s stay in Barbourville, the homes allow entire families and then some, including pets, to stay and when the financials are broken down, the cost is justified. Emphasizing the importance of offering a stay in a more home-like setting, Skidmore spoke of a doctor who frequently works at Barbourville ARH but no longer lives in the community. When he comes to Barbourville to work, he has the comforts of home that also allows for his family to join him. Chamber president and Barbourville ARH Community CEO Charles Lovell spoke to how well it has worked out for the visiting doctor, by giving them a comfortable space to live while here temporarily that also gave the doctor’s family a place to stay.
In other news, Chamber Executive-Director Claudia Greenwood announced she had applied for a grant to develop a new website and it had been approved.
Lovell opened the floor to ask attendees for news to share. On-hand was Tom Retherford, of The Swan House, an intimate wedding and small event venue in downtown Barbourville. He shared that The Swan House would be opening soon. The business is a dream venture of his wife, Peggy Retherford, who plans to run the business in her retirement. The Swan House of Barbourville can be found on Facebook.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell shared that April is cleanup month for Knox County and that dumpsters would be set around the county. More on that can be found in the fiscal court story on page A5 in this issue of The Mountain Advocate.
Mayor David Thompson gave a brief update about the status of the drive-in theater project at the City Park, noting that the screen materials should be going up in a week or so.
The next meeting of the Chamber of Commerce will be Tuesday, April 26 at the Union College Student Center with 86th District State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith as the keynote speaker.
