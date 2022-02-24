A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning to celebrate the near completion of a $5 million investment in Knox County broadband.
Since 2019, Kinetic by Windstream has spent $211 million in Kentucky and $2 billion in 18 states to bring fiber to its customers. The recent expansion in Knox County is the latest in the company’s efforts. “We’re putting pour money where our mouths are and investing in rural broadband,” said Windstream President of Kentucky Operations Brian Harman.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell opened the ceremony and spoke highly of the project, one of several broadband projects he has spoken on in recent weeks. “Broadband is exciting,” Mitchell said. He also spoke highly of Senator Robert Stivers, who made the trip from Frankfort for the ceremony; “he’s a man that gets things done,” Mitchell said.
Stivers spoke of the “holes” in internet access the pandemic had revealed and the opportunities access could bring. “This type of investment will help close those holes,” he stated. Stivers spoke to his personal experience with broadband expansion, noting his daughter was moving home from out-of-state because her husband will now be able to work remotely. “individuals are moving here, individuals are staying here,” he added. Stivers also mentioned the possibility of tax credits as an incentive to draw in remote workers to the region.
The Kinetic expansion covers more than 5,000 homes and businesses in Knox County and features 49 miles of fiberoptic cable. Harman spoke about the importance of public/private partnerships in rural broadband expansion. He also noted the need for “digital literacy,” to maximize the impact. Harman took time to introduce a number of Windstream staff that attended the ceremony.
State Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith made brief remarks on the importance of expanded broadband in the area and Stivers’ work on getting more fiber into the area. “Without Senator Stiver we’d be left behind,” he stated. Smith also made a plea to the corporations working on broadband in the region, “take care of our people.”
The Final Speaker was KCEOC Workforce Services and Economic Development Director Becky Miller. She spoke to the importance of high-speed internet access for the area, noting that many Knox Countians don’t have a connection that meets the requirements for a remote job. “We are living in a digital age,” she said of the growing need for a tech-savy community. Miller noted that the new Southeast Community and Technical College Campus, a partnership with KCEOC, will provide opportunities for Knox Countians to pursue digital career paths. “We want to provide people a pathway out of poverty,” she stated.
Following statements, a ribbon was cut to commemorate this project, the final sections of which should be finished by this spring.
