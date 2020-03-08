A Flat Lick man has been indicted after he struck an officer during an arrest. The arrest had steamed from a car the man had stolen.
Dustin Tyler Davis, 25, of Flat Lick allegedly stole a Ford Mustang owned by Tiffany Cox on February, 11. The same day, he was located by officer Elijah Broughton who attempted to place Davis under arrest.
In his indictment, Davis is charged with kicking Broughton and resisting arrest. At one point Davis attempted to flee from the officer on foot and ignored orders to stop. He was finally apprehended and taken to the Knox County Detention center where he was booked at 11:34 p.m.
Davis was issued a $2,500 cash bond for the incident. He was also charged with violating his parole for which he was given no bond. Davis was previously convicted of receiving stolen property in 2017.
Davis’s charges include theft, third-degree assault of a police officer, evading police, and resisting arrest. He also faces a persistent felony offender charge. He is due before the Knox Circuit Court on March 6.
