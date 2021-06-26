Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call stating a man with an AK-47 assault rifle was in the middle of Ky 459 making threats last Friday afternoon.
The man was identified as Dylan Broughton, 24, of Gray. Broughton was allegedly trying to get someone to come outside and was threatening to harm them.
While law enforcement searched for Broughton, Kentucky State Trooper Drew Wilson observed him pass by in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a high rate of speed. Wilson initiated a traffic stop where, according to the arrest report, Broughton admitted to having the gun and taking suboxone, meth, and marijuana. A marijuana pipe was reportedly in plain view.
Deputy Sam Wilson arrived on the scene and put Broughton through a series of field sobriety tests. He was unable to successfully perform the tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Broughton was then taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains on a $10,000 bond.
The events of Friday are not the only reason Broughton finds himself behind bars. Last Thursday at around 3:20 a.m. deputies received a call stating that Broughton had rammed into a side-by-side at the same Ky 459 address as the Friday incident. The side-by-side’s owner stated that another man was down by a pond at the residence fishing when Broughton ran into the off road vehicle and pushed it, causing roughly $1,000 in damage.
Broughton was said to be driving a 2000’s Chevrolet that was jacked up and had a push bar on the front. He was reportedly screaming and fired four shots with what was described by a witness as “an AK-47 type weapon.” The witness stated that Broughton fired either into the air or in his direction. Deputies were unable to find Broughton on Thursday but the arrest report notes the similarity in the two incidents and there happening at the same location.
All together Broughton is charged with reckless driving, failure to signal, failure to wear seat belts, driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and first degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.