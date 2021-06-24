Orlando Gray

A Knox County man could face prison time if convicted on a first degree wanton endangerment charge after an incident last Friday afternoon.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of a verbal altercation between a father and son on Ky 6. When deputies arrived they spoke to the two men, one of which was 22 year old Orlando Gray. Gray reportedly admitted to firing a 9mm handgun into the ground near his father, a detail his father also reported to law enforcement. 

Gray was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was released the next day on a $10,000 surety bond and arraigned on Monday. Gray is charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony that could land him in prison from one to five years if convicted.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you