A Knox County man could face prison time if convicted on a first degree wanton endangerment charge after an incident last Friday afternoon.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of a verbal altercation between a father and son on Ky 6. When deputies arrived they spoke to the two men, one of which was 22 year old Orlando Gray. Gray reportedly admitted to firing a 9mm handgun into the ground near his father, a detail his father also reported to law enforcement.
Gray was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was released the next day on a $10,000 surety bond and arraigned on Monday. Gray is charged with one count of first degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony that could land him in prison from one to five years if convicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.