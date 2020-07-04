A Corbin man was arrested Monday night for allegedly exposing himself to another man in the beer cave at the north Kroger.
Erik R. Anderson, 25, was arrested after Kroger Loss Prevention employees reported the incident to Corbin Police.
Officer Estes Rhodes was called to the scene at approximately 8 p.m.
“This officer made contact with Kroger Loss Prevention employees who reported that he observed (Anderson) pull his pants down and expose his genitals to another male subject on camera.”
Rhodes stated that he located Anderson in the parking lot, noting he matched the description of an earlier call reporting a male subject had stolen a canned drink from the Dollar Tree at nearby Trademart shopping center.
“(Anderson) later admitted to stealing the drink from the Dollar Tree,” Rhodes stated, noting it was valued at $1.06.
Anderson was charged with second-degree indecent exposure and theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting.
He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
