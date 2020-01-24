A Barbourville man was arrested on Monday, January 20 after allegedly assaulting a family member and making death threats. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 911 call after the intoxicated man made repeated threats to his family.
James Lowe, 43, was arrested after midnight Monday morning. When police arrived, they found Lowe’s 19 and five-year-old children in a truck. Lowe is accused of shoving the younger child onto a bed.
Lowe was located in the home screaming at other family members. Lowe is said to have said he was going to “kill the whole family.”
Lowe was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Assault Fourth Degree, and Terroristic Threatening Third Degree.
Lowe is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $2500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.