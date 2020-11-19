Dakota Mills

A Knox County man is in custody after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department executed an arrest on a complaint warrant.

Dakota Mills, 24, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Monday by Knox Sherriff’s Deputies. Mills was charged with fourth degree assault after he allegedly assaulted the victim as she tried to pick up one of their children. 

In one incident, he is said to have struck the victim in the eye with an open fist. A few days later he is said to have put a gun to the victim’s head and told her that if she didn’t sign divorce papers he would kill her. 

The victim and Mills reportedly have an emergency protective order and the Kentucky State Police were made aware of the incident as well. As of press time, Mills remains in custody with a $2,500 bond. 

Update: Mills was released on bond around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

