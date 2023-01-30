A Barbourville man was arrested after he was charged with assaulting and terroristic threatening relating to a juvenile resident at the Appalachian Children’s Home.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Barbourville ARH Hospital on Friday, January 27 regarding the juvenile that was allegedly assaulted by a staff member at Appalachian Children’s Home.
An investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Wilson ensued, resulting in the arrest of Clifton Woods, 54 of Barbourville. Woods was charged with assault fourth degree (child abuse) and terroristic threatening third degree. Woods was lodged and later released from the Knox County Detention Center.
The juvenile, 15, was treated and released from Barbourville ARH Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
