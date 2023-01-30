ACH Assault

A Barbourville man was arrested after he was charged with assaulting and terroristic threatening relating to a juvenile resident at the Appalachian Children’s Home.

Clifton Woods

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Barbourville ARH Hospital on Friday, January 27 regarding the juvenile that was allegedly assaulted by a staff member at Appalachian Children’s Home.





