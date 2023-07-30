According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff, On July 17, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ky 6 in Corbin to conduct a welfare check.
Upon arriving at the location and conducting an investigation, deputies learned that a pregnant female had been beaten and choked.
According to the citation, the victim advised deputies that Wayne Garland, 35, had choked her with his hands.
The residence was observed to be junked up, with filth everywhere.
EMS transported the victim to Baptist Health in Corbin and Social services was called due to poor living conditions.
After further investigation, a toddler was found sleeping under a piece of sheetrock with nails sticking out of it.
Garland was charged with fourth degree assault, second degree strangulation, second degree wanton endangerment, and abuse or neglect of a child.
He was placed under arrest and was transported to the Knox County Detention Center to be lodged and is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.
