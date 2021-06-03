A West Virginia man remains behind bars after being arrested in Knox County Sunday evening for using popular social media platform SnapChat in an attempt to meet with a 13-year-old.
Kentucky State Trooper Michael Wilson responded to reports of a male subject sitting in a car at the office of Spider Creek Apartments in Corbin. The caller advised dispatch that the man had been in the area for three days and was attempting to “pick up” young girls from the apartment complex. When Wilson arrived, several people were outside pointing out the car and the suspect.
In the blue Chevy Malibu was Brian Ash, 21, of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Ash told Wilson that he had driven from West Virginia to hangout with friends and that they told him he could sleep in his car at the office. He also stated that his license and registration were expired but that he did have insurance although he failed to provide proof.
Ash stated that his friends were a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy that lived in the apartments and that he had met them on SnapChat. He added that he had not spoken to their parents or been invited but asked if he could come down. Ash stated that he found the girl’s residence using SnapChat’s map feature, displaying real time locations on a map of a user’s avatar.
Ash stated that he had been in the area for a few days and was waiting to get paid so that he could leave. He then said that he had issues and fit in better with young kids than people his age and that he likes kids better.
Several sets of parents and juveniles were gathered around and stated to Wilson that Ash had been hanging around playgrounds and following their kids around the neighborhood on foot and in his vehicle. Wilson also made contact with the juvenile Ash had been contacting on SnapChat, as well and her mother and grandmother.
The juvenile stated that Ash had added her on SnapChat and began messaging her. She also said that she did not know him and had never talked to him before. When she told him she was 13, he said he was 21 but that it would be okay and that she could lie to her parents and say he was 16. According to the girl, Ash showed up early Friday morning and began sending her ‘snaps’ of the outside of her grandmother’s apartment. She added that she did not invite him, did not tell him where she lived, and that he refused to leave when she told him to.
The victim continued to advise Wilson, stating that Ash began calling her “baby” and telling her over and over that he was in love with her. Friday evening, she and other kids were talking about going roller skating on a playground and that Ash had asked some of the kids where they were going. He then showed up at Gerry’s Roller Rink while they were skating. Another parent confirmed seeing Ash arrive there, to which he later admitted going.
Ash reportedly asked the victim for pictures and continuously pressured her to sneak out and be with him. He continued to ask if they could be together and repeated that they could lie about his age. The victim stated that over the course of three days, Ash would follow the kids around, attempt to kiss her, and try to get her to hangout with him. He reportedly stated “she was pretty and he wanted to hug and kiss her.”
The victim and other minors stated that Ash offered them weed and vape pens to sneak out. After refusing him multiple times, the victim blocked him on the app. She stated that afraid of Ash and was afraid he would hurt her or do something to her. Her mother stated that she had seen Ash around the kids and told him to leave and stay away.
Ash faces several charges from his arrest. He is charged with felonies first degree stalking, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, and third degree assault. He is also charged with three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct, menacing, driving with an expired license, and failure to maintain insurance, third degree criminal trespassing, distributing tobacco products to someone under 21, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Ash is set to be arraigned on June 3.
