A Keavy man was arrested on July 7 after being charged with theft by unlawful taking.
On that date, deputies were dispatched to a call in regards to a man who had taken a lawn mower off the front porch of a residence.
The victim advised the deputies that she had seen a man, Zavier Hammond, 21, take the lawn mower from her video camera.
The victim’s family had then followed Hammond from the residence to Walmart in Corbin.
Afterwards, Knox County 911 was called to which they advised the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
The deputies would go on to make contact with Hammond at Walmart who was driving the same vehicle seen on the video and matched the description of the man seen on video taking the lawn mower from the porch of the residence.
Hammond claimed to the deputies that his father in law told him the house was abandoned, urging him to take the lawn mower.
Deputies would go on to arrest Hammond and transport him to the Knox County Detention Center.
The lawn mower was recovered and given back to the owner.
