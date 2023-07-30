On September 3, 2022, Raymond Kendal Jenkins, 61, called the University of Kentucky Police Department alleging that an ex-coworker had made threats between six to eight months prior that he would blow up the UK Chandler Hospital.
Jenkins identified the former coworker to the police, claiming to have received a phone call as well as a text message making these threats.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that approximately five years ago this same coworker by another coworker.
It was discovered that this employee had started the rumor in order to prevent the accused employee from getting a promotion.
The accused employee had not had contact with Jenkins since December of 2021.
In a follow up interview, Jenkins confirmed that he never heard the accused employee tell him that he would blow up the hospital.
Jenkins stated that the threats against the hospital were just a story he heard while working with the accused.
It was found that Jenkins knowingly gave false information to law enforcement with the intent to implement the accused in a crime.
It was deemed that such a report (threats of a bombing at a hospital) would cause public inconvenience or alarm and result in an emergency response.
On July 21, Jenkins was charged with falsely reporting an incident and was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department who transported him to the Knox County Detention Center where he was lodged and held on a $500 surety bond.
He was released on July 22.
