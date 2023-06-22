Robert Taylor

An officer with the Barbourville Police Department received a complaint concerning Robert Taylor, 44, who was spotted inside a Dollar General Store on North Main Street. Upon locating the subject, a store employee advised law enforcement that Taylor had been stealing from the store. Upon observing Taylor, the officer recognized him from previous encounters and was aware that he had a warrant issued for his arrest. The warrant concerned an incident from September 2022 when Taylor had allegedly committed the offense of first degree criminal mischief, attempted auto theft of $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of burglary tools, and second degree fleeing or evading police. According to the warrant, Taylor had entered into a victim’s property while entering multiple vehicles on the lot in an attempt to take a vehicle that did not belong to him. He was said to have retrieved a hammer from a truck toolbox on the lot before turning to the victim’s car and striking the windshield twice and then proceeding to bust the moon roof out of the car. When an officer made contact on the first occurrence, Taylor left on foot. The officer then obtained the whereabouts of Taylor and arrived at the location, to which Taylor fled inside the house, ran upstairs, and jumped out of a window before hitting the ground. When the officer approached Taylor at the Dollar General Store, he told the officer his name was Jeremy Price. The officer gave him another opportunity to give accurate identifying information, however, Taylor stuck with the name Jeremy Price. The officer then placed Taylor in custody and began to search him to which the officer located suspected methamphetamine in his watch pocket as well as brass knuckles in his right rear pocket. Taylor was transported to the Knox County Detention Center and lodged on two separate $1,000 cash bonds and a $10,000 cash bond. Taylor is due to appear in court on June 27.

