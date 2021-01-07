A man remains in custody after he was picked up early Saturday morning.
Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a complaint on Frisby Branch Road regarding an assault on a male. When Jones arrived he found Austin Keith, the victim from the assault complaint, lying on the side of the road.
Jones called for EMS to tend to Keith, who became combative when placed under arrest. After being placed in the cruiser, Keith began kicking the vehicle and headbutting the windows. He would later state that he was drunk and had used dope.
Keith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and was arraigned Monday where he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve seven days. He was charged with public intoxication, first degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and menacing.
