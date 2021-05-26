A Knox County man was facing felony charges after a collision involving four vehicles and a pedestrian last Monday.
Barbourville Police were called to the incident on North Main Street around 11 a.m. The pedestrian involved stated they had a hurt back from the accident.
During the investigation, officers spoke with 25 year old Omar Castro, one of the drivers. Castro’s arrest citation states that officers could smell alcohol on him and that was unable to adequately perform field sobriety tests. Castro blew a .223 on a breathalyzer and was placed under arrested, he did not have a driver’s license.
Castro was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, first degree assault, driving under the influence, and no operator’s license. He was arraigned last Thursday and set for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Castro’s felony charges were amended during his preliminary hearing. The first degree assault charge was dismissed while the charge of first degree wanton endangerment was dropped to second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on June 8.
