Man charged for meth, fleeing from deputies

A Swan Pond man was arrested early Friday on charges for drug possession and fleeing authorities.
According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Friday, February 3, deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area when they observed a man running out of a residence on Terrapin Hollow Road.
After commanding the man to stop, he continued to flee from the deputies but was soon apprehended. While deputies questioned him, several plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession.
Randall Perkins, 62 of Swan Pond, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree and Fleeing or Evading Police Second Degree and was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
He is held on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled for an appearance in Knox District Court on Tuesday, February 14.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.