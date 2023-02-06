Man charged for meth, fleeing from deputies

A Swan Pond man was arrested early Friday on charges for drug possession and fleeing authorities.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Friday, February 3, deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area when they observed a man running out of a residence on Terrapin Hollow Road.

Randall Perkins.png
meth.png

