The trial of a Knox County man accused of murder in 2019 began Tuesday morning and wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The following story has been updated from the one that appears in the printed issue of The Mountain Advocate for the week of April 7, 2022.
Jeffery Todd Hammons, 55, was arrested on February 23, 2019 and charged with murder in the death of Charles Davidson, 55, of Corbin. The trial began Tuesday morning with jury selection and continued throughout the day with Hammons himself set to take the stand at some point.
Davidson had been taken to Barbourville ARH on February 22, 2019 with stab wounds following an incident at a Walker residence. He passed away shortly after he arrived.
One of the two people that brought him to the hospital was the reported owner of the home.
The Kentucky State Police launched a homicide investigation shortly after Davidson’s death. Hammons had reportedly fled the residence following the incident and was arrested the next day in Whitley County after law enforcement identified him as the primary suspect. He was indicted the following month and has been held in the Knox County Detention Center since on a $1 million bond.
No other arrests were made regarding the death of Davidson. According to Dr. Meredith Frame from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Davidson had five stab wounds and two incised wounds per court records. It was also noted in court that Davidson had methamphetamine in his system.
Murder is a capital offense in Kentucky, although it was stated to prospective jurors that Hammons was facing 20 to 50 years if found guilty. Among those testifying include witnesses who were reportedly at the scene when the incident occurred, someone from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and Kentucky State Police Detective Jake Wilson. Hammons took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.
A Jury found Hammons not-guilty Wednesday afternoon. During his testimony, Hammons stated he feared for his life after being attacked by Davidson that night as he tried to leave the residence due to drug use. “It appeared drugs were chosen over me,” he said, stating he had told the users to take the drugs outside or leave. Hammons stated he grabbed a knife off a counter and began swinging it to force Davidson away. He also claimed to have taken three knives from a female that was with Davidson. According to his testimony, Hammons initially left the home immediately after the incident. “I started panicking,” he said. He then stated he went back inside only to be yelled at by the two females in the home who were both under the influence of drugs, calling them “hysterical.” Hammons stated that Davidson was laying down but alive at that time. As Hammons left the area, he saw an ambulance and assumed it was for Davidson. He stated he did not go back again due to the behavior of the two females as he believed it could interfere with Davidson’s treatment.
The jury ultimately sided with Hammons’ version of events. At one point during the trial, the prosecution noted that one of the witnesses whose testimony differed from Hammons’ was “scattered.” Meanwhile another witness testified to Hammons’ character, how he had helped with the family and kids and that he had never been known to use drugs. Following the trial, Hammons was returned to the Knox County Detention Center to be processed out.
Hammons has served time previously on a separate murder charge. Stemming from a 1991 case in California, Hammons served 15 years in prison.
