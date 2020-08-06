A traffic stop on US 25E in Gray led to two arrests and one man claiming his race was a factor.
Kentucky State Police responded to a vehicle traveling at a low rate of speed and weaving back and forth across lanes. People in traffic backed up behind the Jeep were honking and pointing at the SUV to alert police.
The driver, Rebecca Welch of Corbin, informed the officer that neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was asked to perform a field sobriety test. Welch was unable to perform the actions instructed by troopers and was placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle police found tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges, a large amount of suspected heroin, and a significant number of Xanax bars.
Welch advised that her boyfriend, David Ellington, had been traveling back with heroin their way back from Atlanta. Ellington appeared to be under the influence as well being unsteady on his feet and swaying back and forth. Ellington became belligerent when placed in handcuffs.
“F*** the police, you fat f****** bastard you’re only arresting me because I’m black,” Ellington screamed. He is reported to have pushed back against police as they placed him in the cruiser. Ellington continued to scream and said “you’re going to kill because I’m black.” He was advised if he didn’t sit down in the cruiser he would be tased, at which point he sat down.
En route to the Knox County Detention Center continued to scream, saying “f*** you white piggy, f*** the police you only arrested me because I’m black.” Ellington used a racial slur to describe himself being “with a white girl.” He later told the trooper “you will get yours,” while in custody.
Welch was charged with obstructed vision, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, and driving on a suspended license. Ellington was charged with public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, importing heroin, trafficking in a controlled substance first and third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.