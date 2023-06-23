Eric Mills

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on June 15 after charging him with public intoxication and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. A deputy was dispatched to Ky. Hwy. 3440 in reference to a male walking around under the influence on the roadway. Once the deputy arrived, he made contact with Eric Mills, 29. From there, Mills advised the officer that “little people” were chasing him around and had abducted his father. Mills further advised that these people were from Bailey Switch, but were living on his roof. Mills would go on to claim that these “little people” shot him with a laser resulting in burn marks on his legs. The officer placed Mills under arrest and he was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash and home incarceration bond.

