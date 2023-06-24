A Gray man was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after being charged with first degree criminal mischief as well as third degree terroristic threatening. The victim stated to law enforcement that he agreed to sell one of his trucks to James Poe, 37, and his mother on payments. He advised Poe that he would not allow him to drive the truck without a license until he paid the vehicle off and could transfer the title. The victim advised law enforcement that he gave Poe the option of doing some work around his home and count it as payments. However, Poe did not show up for work and never made a payment so the victim asked Poe to bring the truck back to him. The victim then advised law enforcement that Poe pulled into his residence and started cursing him while also threatening to go get a gun. Poe then proceeded to drive the truck through the victim’s yard, damaging his property and garden before eventually running the truck into his storage building. Afterwards, Poe fled the scene with the truck. Poe was later taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and transported to be lodged at the Knox County Detention Center.
Man destroys property before fleeing scene.
Larry Spicer
Reporter
