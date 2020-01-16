An Artemus man is facing up to 40 years imprisonment and a $5 million fine after he was convicted by a federal jury last week.
Charles W. Warfield, 51 of Artemus, was convicted for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During the trial, prosecutors provided proof that Warfield purchased and distributed meth in Knox and Laurel Counties. Prosecutors also alleged that Warfield and a co-conspirator “traveled to Louisville and brought back 14 ounces of methamphetamine for distribution. Social media records and witness testimony also established that Warfield attempted to trade a .45 caliber handgun for methamphetamine.” Warfield was a felon at the time, leading to one of the charges levied against him.
Warfield’s co-defendants, Jonathan Harper, Derwin Julien, Lawrence Collinsworth, Cortez Evans, Tasha Wernicke, Jordan Britt, Scott Hensley, Amy Mosley, Lindsey Rose, Darryl Moore, Thorold Johnson, Bobby Hamilton, Rickie Eubanks, Eddie Hoskins, Justin Collins, and Ralph Jones each pleaded guilty to their roles in the methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.
The investigation was conducted by ATF, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Corbin Police Department. The lead prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.
Warfield is scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 24, 2020, in London. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the methamphetamine conviction. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm conviction. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing its sentence.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Tommy Estevan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Sheriff Mike Smith, Knox County Sheriff’s Office; and Chief Col. Rusty Hedrick, Corbin Police Department, jointly announced the convictions.
