A Louisville man who was arrested last April in Knox County and indicted in January has been arrested.
Courtney Pierce, 32, was arrested on April 2, 2020 after the car he was driving was pulled over by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones for crossing the center line. Nearly a pound of meth was found in the vehicle along with a large amount of cash.
Pierce was released from the Knox County Detention Center on April 17, 2020 after posting a $50,000 property bond. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, careless driving, no operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card. On October 23, 2020 his state charges were dismissed after being presented to the grand jury.
On January 28, Pierce was charged in federal court with possession of 50 grams or more of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to distribute. The indictment noted that Pierce has a prior criminal history including a violent felony conviction for attempted robbery first degree. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.
On June 17, an order was issued by the United Stated District Court in London that the Pierce case be set for an initial appearance after the court learned that Pierce had been arrested. Pierce was arraigned on June 18 before United States Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins. He plead not guilty and was scheduled for a jury trial on August 25. Since Pierce has a prior violent felony conviction, the indictment states he faces not less than 10 years, nor more than life imprisonment.
