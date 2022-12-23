U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier effectively threw the book at a Flint, Michigan man during his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court in London in connection with a local drug trafficking conspiracy, the shooting of two men inside a Woodbine trailer in 2018, and for his role in the killing of a Barbourville man during a shooting at a Gray store in early 2019.
Wier sentenced Charles Ray Edwards, 40, to a total of 1,260 months in prison or 105 years behind bars.
“I think the constellation of crimes here … warrants a life sentence in this case,” Wier told Edwards during the hearing. “I think the crimes at issue warrant that kind of sentence … Mr. Edwards should not be in society for the rest of his life.”
After two hours of deliberation on July 25, following a five-day trial, the jury convicted Edwards on all seven counts, including: heroin trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, conspiracy to distribute both substances, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking, and for his role in an attempted Hobbs Act robbery at a convenience store, according to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office.
According to testimony at trial, Edwards was dealing heroin and fentanyl in the Southeastern Kentucky region. As part of his drug trafficking crimes, Edwards wounded two individuals in a shooting incident in Knox County. Then, during the attempted robbery, a bystander in the store was shot and killed. Edwards has a prior felony conviction, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Curtis Helton of Corbin had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while Rick Mitchell, of Corbin, was shot in the head and leg during a shooting that took place on Sept. 30, 2018, in Woodbine.
“This man deserves nothing but the maximum. He didn’t just shoot my brother, he shot our whole family,” Mitchell’s brother told Wier during the sentencing hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman also read impact letters during the hearing from other family members of Mitchell, who noted that he survived despite being shot in the head where a bullet is still lodged.
Mitchell has had a metal plate in his head since he was a child and it likely played a role in his survival.
Mitchell now suffers seizures on a daily basis and has to have people drive him anywhere that he goes.
Mitchell’s mother, Ada Mitchell, noted in her letter that she prays this never happens to anyone else.
According to Edwards indictment, on Jan. 16, 2019, in Knox County, Edwards attempted to take and obtain property, including cash, from an employee of A&B Quick Stop on KY 225 in Knox County. Gary Medlin, 25, of Barbourvile, was a bystander in the store, who was killed during the robbery.
Officials said Medlin was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was trying to escape from the store during the robbery when he was shot and killed.
Medlin’s mother, Brandy Frechette, told Wier that Gary was her first born, who she had when she was just 17 years old. She noted that life is now “difficult and it is different” without her son.
She described Gary as a “country boy,” and a “kind soul.”
Gary’s little sister, Kierra Middleton, showed two pictures of her brother during the hearing and noted he was a son, a brother and a dad among other things.
“He had a heart of gold and a laugh that could have lifted the room,” Middleton noted.
Although Edwards didn’t commit the actual shooting of Middleton, the man who did received a 35-year prison sentence. Edwards is believed to have participated in the crime including the planning of it.
Defense attorney Mike Whalen noted that it was inconsistent that the actual shooter received 35 years and his client was looking at 105 years. He argued that Edwards should receive a sentence much more in line with what the actual shooter received.
Parman countered the person most responsible for Medlin getting killed during the shooting was the person responsible for arranging and planning it, which in this case was Edwards.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Edwards denied committing any of the crimes for which he was convicted.
“I never shot anyone. I never did a drive-by shooting,” he told Wier. “I’ve never had any violence towards anyone.”
Edwards told Wier that he was a recovering drug addict, and that aside from the initial crime he was sent to prison for, he was innocent of other crimes he was accused of committing.
Edwards said that it was hard for him to go to prison for something he didn’t do.
“I just pray you see who I truly am instead of who I was on paper,” Edwards told the judge. “I ask that you be lenient in your decision and that you have mercy on me.”
Wier noted that he listened carefully to Edwards statement and that he is an “articulate intelligent man.”
He added that the jury heard the proof in the case, the cross examination of the witnesses and still convicted Edwards on all counts.
Wier said that it is fine Edwards is denying all responsibility for the crimes and that he can appeal his conviction.
“I am respecting what the jury said,” Wier added noting that their verdict was “well supported.”
