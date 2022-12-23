Advocate News Report 2022

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier effectively threw the book at a Flint, Michigan man during his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court in London in connection with a local drug trafficking conspiracy, the shooting of two men inside a Woodbine trailer in 2018, and for his role in the killing of a Barbourville man during a shooting at a Gray store in early 2019.

Wier sentenced Charles Ray Edwards, 40, to a total of 1,260 months in prison or 105 years behind bars.

