Joshua Taylor, 23, was indicted in May 2019 for murder, three counts of felony wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident.
At around 8:41 p.m. on December 18, 2018 the Kentucky State Police were called to assist at a fatal accident on North Ky. 11 near Hammonsfork Road. At the time it was reported that the driver was 20-year-old Amber Hacker of Williamsburg. The car reportedly crossed the center line before striking a guardrail, then crossed back over and struck a rock embankment. Drugs and alcohol were suspected as contributing factors at the time. Dale Taylor, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further investigation found that it had been Joshua Taylor, not Hacker, who was driving the car that night. It was also found that Taylor and Hacker had hidden alcoholic beverage containers in a nearby wooded area in an attempt to hide evidence. Hacker was also indicted for falsely reporting an incident and tampering with physical evidence, as were the other two occupants of the vehicle, Melinda Kay Mills and Dean Taylor.
Joshua Taylor initially plead not guilty to the charges. On June 18, 2021 he appeared before the court to change his plea to guilty after an agreement was reached. The charge for murder was amended to reckless homicide and the other charges were dropped. On Monday Judge Michael Caperton sentenced Taylor to five years in prison. He was granted time served for the period he has already been imprisoned; Taylor has been in the Knox County Detention Center since June 7, 2019.
