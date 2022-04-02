A Barbourville man was indicted Friday on sex-crime charges while he was incarcerated.
A Knox County grand jury charged Jerry Lee Smith, Barbourville, with a five-count indictment stemming from alleged incidents on November 29 and December 1, 2021 that allegedly occurred with a fellow inmate.
Count one of the indictment charges rape in the first degree by engaging in sexual intercourse through use of forcible compulsion, while count two charges Lee with sodomy in the first degree by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with the victim through the use of forcible compulsion. Counts three and four allege a repeat of the crime and charge Lee again with rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree.
Lee also faces a fifth count for committing the offenses as a persistent felony offender in the second degree. Smith’s prior offense included sex-related crimes with a minor female. He was charged with prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace officer for sexual offenses, distribution of obscene matter to minors first offense, and sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 12 years of age. He was arrested in September 2018 after police said he knowingly engaged in sexual conversations with a disabled then-11-year-old female. He was alleged to have had conducted himself inappropriately in a video call with the victim while another minor was in his presence.
Smith remains incarcerated in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on $200,000 bond is scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on April 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.