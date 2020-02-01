A Barbourville man has been indicted for an October 21, 2019 incident where he threw a pickaxe at a Kentucky State Police Cruiser.
Trooper Sidney Wagner was responding to a complaint made by employees of the Grab and Go Market of a man wielding a pickaxe and machete.
At approximately 5:23 p.m., Wagner encountered Scott Smith walking along the shoulder of U.S. 25E. Smith threw the pickaxe at Wagner’s cruiser, causing him to take evasive maneuvers. Smith dropped his machete and followed commands with little resistance during his arrest. He later admitted to taking methamphetamine.
On January 24, 2020 Smith was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of second degree disorderly conduct, a count of public intoxication, and one count of menacing.
Smith is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he faces additional charges of assaulting a corrections employee and obstructing governmental operations.
