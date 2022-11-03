News Report

One man faces a four-count indictment from a Knox County Grand Jury for charges stemming from his July arrest.

Shawn Morgan faces one count of Assault in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence and one count of Public Intoxication after he allegedly attacked two people in July.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

