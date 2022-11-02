A New Tazewell man is facing attempted murder charges after he was handed a five-count indictment by the Knox County Grand Jury stemming from his arrest in July.
The Grand Jury indicted John Brandon Gray of New Tazewell with two counts Attempted Murder; one count Assault in the Third Degree; one count Resisting Arrest; one count Public Intoxication after he allegedly attempted to run over Knox County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responded to a possible domestic situation in Flat Lick around 9:30 p.m. on July 19. When they arrived, the deputies met with the victim who informed them the suspect was inside the residence. John Gray, of New Tazewell, Tenn., first attempted to run out the back door but was met by a deputy according to his arrest report. Gray reportedly slammed the door and was able to run out the front of the residence toward the car he had come in.
Gray is said to have tried getting in the passenger side of the vehicle but was unable to. He then jumped into the driver’s side window where the driver was still sitting. Gray allegedly put the SUV in drive and attempted to run over the deputies while trying to control the vehicle from his side. The driver of the vehicle was noted as having their hands up and “luckily” was pressing hard on the brake pedal. The deputies made their way to the vehicle’s sides and attempted to tell Gray to stop, his citation states that he told law enforcement that he “couldn’t even hear us.”
One of the deputies was able to break a window and open the passenger side door. Gray reportedly attempted to fight with the deputies once the door opened, being described as “swinging wildly.” He was eventually gotten under control and was taken to Barbourville ARH as a precaution. Gray reportedly stated that he had “done dope” the day before the incident.
Gray was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault, and public intoxication. He was also separately charged with theft.
Gray remains in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a total $200,000 cash bond and is due back in court on December 12 for contempt of court charges and again on December 13 for theft by unlawful taking charges.
