A New Tazewell man is facing attempted murder charges after he was handed a five-count indictment by the Knox County Grand Jury stemming from his arrest in July.

The Grand Jury indicted John Brandon Gray of New Tazewell with two counts Attempted Murder; one count Assault in the Third Degree; one count Resisting Arrest; one count Public Intoxication after he allegedly attempted to run over Knox County Sheriff’s deputies.

