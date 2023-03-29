Timothy J Hollin

A Gray man has been indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for charges of attempted murder and more stemming from a January arrest.

Timothy J. Hollin was indicted last week on two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of first degree wanton endangerment and a second degree charge of persistent felony offender following a January 25 shooting in the Gray community of Knox County.

