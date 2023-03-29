A Gray man has been indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for charges of attempted murder and more stemming from a January arrest.
Timothy J. Hollin was indicted last week on two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of first degree wanton endangerment and a second degree charge of persistent felony offender following a January 25 shooting in the Gray community of Knox County.
A call to Knox County 911 on January 25 complaining of the shooting led Knox County Sheriff’s deputies Lt. Sam Mullins, Sgt. Bobby Jones, Deputies Jeremiah Williamson and Mike Taylor to respond.
Once on the scene, deputies ascertained that the alleged shots being fired was the result of a verbal argument between two men. Deputies say one of the men was possibly struck, but both men fled the scene before deputies arrived
Hollin was arrested on January 30. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ricky Lee Smith, 39, also wanted in the incident, should contact Knox County 911 at 606-546-3441 or 606-546-3510. All calls are confidential, and callers may remain anonymous. The case remains under investigation by KCSO Detective Drew Wilson.
The Grand Jury also handed down the following indictments:
- Christopher Sanders Smith, Corbin, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, three counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of reckless driving, one count of failure to yield right of way, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, one count of operating a motor vehicle without an operators license, one count of driving without a license.
- Daniel Ray Dean, Artemus, one count of assault in the third degree, one count of fleeing or evading the police in the first degree, one count of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of disorderly conduct first degree, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of resisting arrest, one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Nathan Alan McQueen, Corbin, two counts of assault in the second degree.
- William St. John, Williamsburg, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence first offense, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, one possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of failure to wear a seat belt, one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Brian Monroe Phipps, Corbin, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, one count of failure to signal, one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence first offense.
- Jeremy Ray Davidson, Corbin, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a controlled substance suboxone in an improper container first offense.
- Brian Thomas Ash, Saint Albans, West Virginia, one stalking in the first degree, one count of prohibited to use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, one count of assault in the third degree, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.
- Lori Ann Havelka, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of promoting contraband in the first degree, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of public intoxication, one count of illegal possession of a legend drug in the first offense.
- Martin Havelka, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, one count of failure to signal.
- Larry Wayne Hutton, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of promoting contraband in the first degree, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of public intoxication, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Timothy Joe Hollin, two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Renee Michelle LaMastus, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Dewayne Stanley, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants third offense, one count of speeding, one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Gary Mills, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Tammy Cox, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree first offense.
- Clinton Dewayne Roark, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Jeffery Dewayne Mills, one count of theft of mail matter, one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Russell Laws, one count of reckless driving, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, one count of failure to wear seat belt.
