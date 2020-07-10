A man is behind bars after he became intoxicated and allegedly punched a woman’s car as she drove by.
Police responded to reports of an intoxicated male in the middle of KY 233 S in Gray around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. When Kentucky State Police arrived on the scene they found Estill Harris, 35, of London being held down in the middle of the road by five men. Harris was reportedly screaming profanities as police determined through observation that he was under the influence.
During their investigation, Troopers were advised by a woman that Harris had been standing in the roadway and as she drove past him he stuck her vehicle.
Harris continued to scream profanities and threats as he was placed in the police cruiser. He also reportedly made multiple attempts to pull away from the arresting officer. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing, second degree disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal mischief.
