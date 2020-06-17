A Lexington man who famously maintained an 11-hour standoff with police in an under-construction home has been arrested after exchanging fire and leading police in a chase.
David Ray Wilson, 54, of Lexington was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a multi-county chase. The chase began in Berea where Wilson was accused of kidnapping. The chase came to an end in Lincoln County where police and Wilson exchanged roughly 30 rounds. In the shootout police were able to rescue the kidnapping victim unharmed. No one was hit in the shooting.
Wilson ran again following the shooting, attempting to enter a home as he’d done in Stephen Trace. He was met this time by an armed homeowner and forced to run away. He was later found in yet another under construction home in a subdivision. Wilson was arrested after a brief struggle and faces charges including DUI, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping.
Wilson was arrested after a long standoff with police at Stephen Trace on January 28, 2017. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in Knox County Circuit Court.
Update: Wilson was deemed “not a threat” and released on parole. He later stopped checking in with his parole officer. “The department of corrections deemed him not a threat to the community and released him on parole. He has failed to comply with the terms of his parole and has stopped showing up and/or reporting to his parole officer, which is absconding supervision,” said Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele. Wilson was convicted on October 22, 2018. His parole supervision began January 2, 2020.
