A Knox County man is behind bars after being arrested on a complaint warrant from an incident on September 7.
Randy Burnett was arrested and booked into the Knox County Detention Center just before 10 p.m. Sunday night on charges of fourth degree assault and nonpayment of fines.
The complaint warrant states that Burnett stuck his wife in the face, chest, and back with a metal pipe during a verbal argument. It goes on to say that the victim attempted to leave the residence for multiple times for two days but was not allowed to. He injuries required her to seek medical treatment.
Burnett pleaded guilty to the assault charge in Knox District Court on Monday. He was sentenced to 360 days with 60 to serve and the remaining balance discharged for 24 months. He is also to have no contact with the victim. Burnett is also held on a $458 bond related to the charge for nonpayment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.