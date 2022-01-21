A Corbin man was given 20 days in jail and 160 days probated for two years following his arrest last Wednesday.
Kentucky State Trooper Sam Faris conducted a traffic stop just before 12:30 p.m. for a seat belt violation. The driver, 21-year-old Dylan Westerfield, was described in his arrest citation as having “blood-shot and glassy” eyes. A strong odor of marijuana was noted as coming from the car and from Westerfield himself after he’d exited the vehicle.
Westerfield reportedly performed poorly in field sobriety tests. The citation states that he admitted to smoking marijuana and gave consent to search the vehicle. A baggie containing suspected pot was found during the search, as well as “roaches and blunts.” Westerfield stated all of the drugs and paraphernalia were his.
Westerfield was charged with failure to wear seat belts, driving on a suspended license, expired registration plates, failure to issue an insurance card, careless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence second offence. He was arraigned the following day and plead guilty to the DUI while the other charges were dropped. He was given 180 days in jail, with 160 conditional for two years.
