A Corbin man was picked up on a warrant Monday after he allegedly stole a kitchen appliance and made a mess in the bathroom at the Barbourville Police Department.
Michael Browning, 20, was reportedly taken to the Barbourville Police Station around 10:20 p.m. on December 18 to wait for a ride.
At some point during his wait, he allegedly went into the station’s bathroom and dyed his hair blue. He is said to have spilled dye on the sink and floor in the process. He also found a Ninja grill valued at $180. When his ride arrived, he took the grill with him.
Browning was arrested Monday morning on a complaint warrant. He was charged with theft under $500 and third-degree criminal mischief. He was released later that day and was set for arraignment on Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.