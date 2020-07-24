A Knox County man was arrested after a traffic stop in the McDonald’s parking lot. The man reportedly told police to shoot him and that he was “coming out shooting.”
Officer Karl Middleton conducted the stop around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 13 for careless driving and improper registration plates. Middleton found Charlie Golden, 40, of Bryants Store in the back seat. Golden had an active felony warrant and was asked to step out of the car.
Golden told the officer “no I am not getting out of the car just shoot me.” He refused a second command and when asked to show his hands replied, “no I am not getting out of the car, I am coming out shooting.”
Officer Chase Henson arrived and Golden continued to act aggressively toward the officers. Henson grabbed Golden by the arm when he pulled away and began reaching in the floor behind the driver’s seat that was full of clutter. Golden was then tased as officers believed he was possibly reaching for a gun.
Golden was removed from the car and began to kick Middleton. He continued to resist arrest and his hands were forcefully removed from under him to place him in custody.
Golden remains incarcerated in the Knox County Detention Center with charges of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third degree assault, and contempt of court.
