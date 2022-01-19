A Knox County man who skipped his arraignment following a December arrest is back behind bars.
Cody Poff, 27, was arrested last Wednesday night after a Corbin Police Officer recognized him riding a bicycle. Poff appeared to have been trying to hide something as he was stopped, according to his arrest report, and was told to keep his hands out of his pockets. He was detained while police checked for warrants they believed he had.
Poff had two active warrants and a criminal summons. He was placed under arrest and searched, as was the area where he’d been reaching into his pockets. Officers found a small package containing two “rocks” of suspected meth. Poff was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
In late December, Poff and two women had broken into a home on KY 6. All three were arrested and released the morning after their arrest and given an arraignment date of December 16. Unlike his accomplices, Poff never showed up for court and was given a $5,000 bench warrant.
A second warrant was issued for Poff on January 3 relating to an August 2021 shoplifting incident. Poff was arrested and charged with theft under $500 after he stole $93.2o worth of merchandise. On September 28 he plead guilty and was ordered to pay the store restitution as well as conditional jail time. As of press time he remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a total bond of $10,000.
