Corbin Police made an arrest Saturday evening after observing a man walking around in dark clothing in an area with a high volume of thefts.
Police observed Roy Wells, 35, walking on Engineer Street around 6:11 p.m. After making contact with Wells and running his name, it was found that the had an active arrest warrant out of Indiana issued on July 28. Wells was wanted after he failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing regarding a case he had plead guilty to last Summer.
Wells plead guilty to Nonsupport of a Dependent Child, a felony in Indiana with a possible sentence between six months and 2.5 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. On June 12 of last year, he was sentenced to one year and 183 days in prison with one year and 93 days probated. On June 10 of this year, the Huntington County Probation Department filed a petition to revoke Wells’ probation. On June 13, Wells requested a continuance of the June 16 hearing that was granted. When the continued hearing was held on June 28, Wells was not in attendance.
As of press time, Wells remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
