A Barbourville man was arrested Monday evening after a traffic stop revealed an outstanding complaint warrant.
Ervin Johnson, 32, was stopped along first seat when Barbourville Police witnessed him driving without a seatbelt. Johnson then turned onto North Main Street without using a signal and swerved of and back on to the roadway.
Johnson was unable to provide a driver’s license, registration, or insurance card and had expired tags on his 2008 Trailblazer. He was asked to exit the vehicle after Officer Karl Middleton witnessed him attempt to retrieve something from his pocket.
With Johnson’s consent to search his person, police found a black container in his pocket. The container held a small baggie with a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Johnson then failed several field sobriety tests before stating he could no longer continue due to a prior injury. He was read implied consent at Barbourville ARH and refused a drug test.
Upon Johnson’s arrest it was discovered he had an active warrant stemming from an incident on July 16. He allegedly pulled into the victim’s driveway and, while brandishing a large knife, threatened to kill him for “messing with his mailbox.” The victim pulled a gun on Johnson who then returned to his car and drove at the victim before driving through the yard.
Johnson faces a number of charges including driving under the influence, no registration plates or receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and failure to signal from the traffic stop. He also was charged with nonpayment of fines, first degree wanton endangerment, and third degree terroristic threatening. He is being held on bonds totaling $15,000 plus $283 in fines.
