What started as a traffic stop for cancelled registration plates turned into a felony charge for one Clay County man.
Barbourville Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 35 year old Timothy Henson just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Upon approaching the black Pontiac, Officer Josh Lawson observed a glass pipe in the vehicle’s console. Henson’s eyes were noted in his arrest citation as being bloodshot and his speech described as “slow.” Henson reportedly admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day to “keep himself awake.”
Prior to being placed under arrest, Henson told officers that there was a firearm under the driver’s seat. He went on to say that he had purchased the Smith and Wesson pistol from a person in Clay County and had not transferred it into his name. Henson also stated that he did not know if the gun was stolen or not; it was confirmed to be stolen after police checked the gun’s serial number. Receiving a stolen firearm is a Class D felony in Kentucky.
At his arraignment on Monday, Henson plead guilty to driving under the influence, having no registration plates, having an expired registration receipt, and failure to maintain insurance. He was given 90 days in jail with 14 to serve and 76 conditional as well as $968 in fines and fees. He however remains held on a $2,500 bond from the firearm charge and will appear in court again on March 23.
